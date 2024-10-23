Freddie Freeman expects to return to Dodgers’ lineup in World Series opener against Yankees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman is penciling himself into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for their World Series opener against the New York Yankees. By gametime Friday, Freeman will have had seven full days of resting his sprained right ankle since he last played in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. The All-Star first baseman missed Games 4 and 6 of the NLCS. Of course, the final lineup decision rests with manager Dave Roberts after discussions with the front office. But Roberts is also confident Freeman can play after having avoided running and receiving hours of treatment.

