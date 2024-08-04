Freddie Freeman and his wife say their 3-year-old son is home from hospital after 8-day ICU stay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife say their 3-year-old son, Maximus, is home from the hospital after being treated for Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. In a joint social media post Sunday, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman said Maximus had returned home after an eight-day stay in a pediatric intensive care unit. They say the boy “has a long road ahead of him” and needs to “relearn how to walk.” Freeman was scratched from Los Angeles’ lineup on July 25 and then placed on the family emergency list a day later. He has not played since.

