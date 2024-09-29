Fred Warner’s pick-6 helps the 49ers snap a 2-game skid with a 30-13 win over the Patriots

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass, Fred Warner returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers snapped a two-game skid by beating the New England Patriots 30-13 on Sunday.

After losing on the road at Minnesota and against the Los Angeles Rams the past two weeks, the Niners (2-2) found their footing quickly back at home against the struggling Patriots (1-3).

San Francisco got field goals from Jake Moody on the opening two drives before Warner delivered his latest big play of the season, making a diving interception against Jacoby Brissett and returning it 45 yards for his second career TD. Warner has three forced fumbles and two interceptions through four games this season.

It was the first interception of the season for the Patriots, who have been unable to get any consistent passing game generated with Brissett at quarterback, which will lead to more questions about when rookie Drake Maye will take over.

Brissett went 19 for 32 for 168 yards and was sacked six times for 25 yards. New England has been held under 150 yards passing in each of the first four games of the season for the first time since 1971.

Purdy hit several deep passes on the day for San Francisco on the way to throwing for 288 yards, with his TD coming to George Kittle.

The Niners were held to field goals on their first two drives after getting inside the 10 and looked like they might have to settle for one again late in the second quarter after penalties wiped out two potential touchdowns.

But then Purdy threw a high pass up for grabs that Kittle leaped to grab between three defenders for his second touchdown of the season to make it 20-0.

San Francisco then allowed a 63-yard field goal by Joey Slye on the final play of the first half and then rookie Isaac Guerendo lost a fumble on the opening kick of the second half in the latest special teams blunder for the 49ers.

That set up Brissett’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper that made it 20-10.

Purdy answered with a 53-yard pass to open the next drive, setting up Jordan Mason’s 4-yard run that put San Francisco back in control with a 27-10 lead.

Mason finished with 123 yards rushing for his third game with at least 100 in place of injured All-Pro Christian McCaffrey.

Injuries

Patriots: C David Andrews (shoulder), OT Caedan Wallace (ankle) and S Kyle Dugger (ankle) all left the game in the first half and didn’t return.

49ers: Warner left the game late in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return. …. DT Jordan Elliott (knee) also got hurt in the first half.

Up next

Patriots: Host Miami on Sunday.

49ers: Host Arizona on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

