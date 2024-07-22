Fred Warner picked as the top linebacker in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Fred Warner excels at just about every aspect of playing linebacker in the NFL, from stopping the run, covering receivers and tight ends downfield and even the occasional blitz. The leader of the San Francisco 49ers defense was voted the overwhelming choice as the top linebacker in the league by The Associated Press. Warner got seven of the eight first-place votes from a panel of AP Pro Football Writers. Roquan Smith got the other first-place vote. Demario Davis, C.J. Mosley and Matt Milano rounded out the top five.

