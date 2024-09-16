Frech defeats Gadecki to capture her first career title in the Guadalajara Open

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Magdalena Frech defeated qualifier Olivia Gadecki 7-6 (5), 6-4 to capture her first WTA title at the Guadalajara Open. Frech became the fourth Polish woman to win a singles title this century joining Magda Linette, Agnieszka Radwanska and Iga Swiatek. Frech made her first WTA singles final last July at Prague but the Guadalajara Open was her maiden WTA 500 final and first on hard courts. Gadecki arrived in Mexico with just two career wins over top-100 players but she recorded four this week.

