Freak injury ends Rugby World Cup for Scotland player Dave Cherry

NICE, France (AP) — A freak incident in the team hotel has ruled out Scotland hooker Dave Cherry from his first Rugby World Cup. Scotland says Cherry suffered a concussion on a team day off on Monday when he slipped on the stairs and injured his head. The 32-year-old Cherry played the last 25 minutes of the Scots’ opening pool match against South Africa on Sunday as a replacement. Scottish Rugby says a decision was taken to “end his tournament involvement on medical grounds” because he would miss the next 12 days to follow return-to-play protocols. Former Scotland captain Stuart McInally has replaced Cherry in the 33-man squad.

