Freak injury ends Rugby World Cup for Scotland player Dave Cherry

By The Associated Press
South Africa's Malcom Marx, 2nd left, drops the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's David Cherry during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Scotland at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

NICE, France (AP) — A freak incident in the team hotel has ruled out Scotland hooker Dave Cherry from his first Rugby World Cup. Scotland says Cherry suffered a concussion on a team day off on Monday when he slipped on the stairs and injured his head. The 32-year-old Cherry played the last 25 minutes of the Scots’ opening pool match against South Africa on Sunday as a replacement. Scottish Rugby says a decision was taken to “end his tournament involvement on medical grounds” because he would miss the next 12 days to follow return-to-play protocols. Former Scotland captain Stuart McInally has replaced Cherry in the 33-man squad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.