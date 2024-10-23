‘Freak’ Haaland scores outrageous goal for Man City in the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored an outrageous backheel volley in Manchester City’s Champions League match against Sparta Prague. The Norway striker acrobatically converted from close rage after leaping in the air and flicking past Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl at the Etihad Stadium. That was Haaland’s 12th goal in as many games this season and put City 2-0 ahead in the match. “He’s a freak isn’t he?” Haaland’s City teammate Phil Foden said. Haaland later scored a second goal. Haaland is nominated for the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world, when he will challenge Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and City teammate Rodri for the prestigious honor. City set a new Champions League record of 26 games unbeaten.

