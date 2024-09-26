Frazier’s pinch-hit, 2-run single lifts the Royals to a series sweep of the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kansas City Royals completed a series sweep with a 7-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Pinch hitter Adam Frazier’s one-out, line drive hit to left field in the top of the ninth drove in two runs, breaking a 4-all tie and guiding the Royals to their third straight win following a seven-game losing streak.

“It doesn’t surprise me, to be honest,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I like to brag on these guys because they’re so professional. They are so matter of fact, turn the page from good or bad. They don’t feel sorry for themselves when they’re getting beat and they don’t get too high when you’re winning. Hopefully they have more to celebrate, but it doesn’t surprise me.”

Salvador Perez’s second single of the game scored Frazier, chasing Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan (3-8).

“Get a ball to the outfield somehow,” Frazier said of his approach. “When I hit it, I thought it might be foul and I heard everybody cheer so I figured it was good. That works for sure.”

Hunter Renfroe hit his 14th homer of the season to open the scoring, a 424-feet shot that left the park at 108.4 mph. The Royals (85-74) remained even with the Tigers for the second AL wild-card spot. Kansas City closes the season with a three-game series in Atlanta, while the Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for a three-game set.

Kris Bubic (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Royals closer Lucas Erceg recorded his third consecutive save in the series — and 14th of the season.

“It’s my first time doing that,” Erceg said. “Felt good when I was out there. A little tired now, but it’s just cool to have that experience.”

Erceg and teammate Angel Zerpa each tossed scoreless innings of relief in all three wins as the bullpen took center stage. Royals hurlers held the Nationals without a run in 26 of the 28 innings.

Starter Michael Wacha pitched five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits, striking out two and walking one on 83 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin made his final start for the team and the Royals went ahead with five consecutive singles in the third. Tommy Pham, Bobby Witt Jr. and Yuli Gurriel had RBI singles, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead.

Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run homer to tie the game at 4, his 17th of the season.

The Nationals ended the second-longest scoring drought in franchise history at 31 consecutive innings with an unearned run in the first. Dylan Crews scored the first run since Sept. 21 at Wrigley Field after a dropped infield pop fly by second baseman Maikel Garcia.

Corbin departed to a standing ovation and tipped his cap to the crowd before stepping into the home dugout and receiving high fives from the coaching staff. The 35-year-old pitcher worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts on 73 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Corbin becomes a free agent this winter. The two-time All-Star’ has struggled the last four seasons, compiling 63 losses — the worst in the National League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen left his start Wednesday night after 2 1/3 innings with left leg fatigue, but appears on target to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend against the Braves.

Quatraro said LHP Will Smith (15-day IL, back spasms) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Saturday.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA) takes on Braves LHP Max Fried (10-10, 3.42) Friday night at Truist Park.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19) faces the Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.15) Friday night at Nationals Park.

