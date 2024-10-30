Frattesi scores twice to help Inter Milan beat 10-man Empoli 3-0

MILAN (AP) — Davide Frattesi was given a rare start and responded with his first-ever double to help Inter Milan beat 10-man Empoli 3-0 in Serie A. Frattesi scored both of his goals in the second half and Lautaro Martínez sealed the result. The match had turned when Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze was sent off in the 31st minute for a dangerous tackle. Frattesi spent a season on loan at Empoli five years ago. Second-placed Inter moved to four points behind Serie A leader Napoli. The two teams meet at San Siro on Nov. 10. Juventus plays Parma later. Venezia beat 10-man Udinese 3-2.

