Frattesi scores 2 as Italy beats Ukraine 2-1 to get Euro 2024 qualifying back on track

MILAN (AP) — Luciano Spalletti engineered his first win as Italy coach as the Azzurri beat Ukraine 2-1 in a crucial European Championship qualifier thanks to two goals from Davide Frattesi. The Inter Milan midfielder scored both goals in a dominant first half for the Azzurri before Andriy Yarmolenko got Ukraine back into the match four minutes before the break. Italy moved into second place in Group C. It is above Ukraine on head-to-head record. The Azzurri have played a game less than Ukraine and group leader England. North Macedonia also moved onto seven points after winning 2-0 at Malta.

