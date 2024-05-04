Fratkin rallies Boston to 4-3 victory over Montreal, spot in PWHL postseason

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Kaleigh Fratkin scored with 80 seconds remaining and Boston clinched a berth in the postseason with a 4-3 victory over Montreal after blowing all of a three-goal third-period lead in a Professional Women’s Hockey League regular-season finale at the Tsongas Center. Fratkin’s winner, her second goal of the season, came with assists from Jessica Digirolamo and Susanna Tapani, and gave Boston the lead just 1:49 after a goal by Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin evened the score. Boston (8-4-3-9) needed a victory in regulation to qualify for the playoffs and keep Minnesota from clinching a spot. Minnesota ended the season on a five-match losing streak, all while needing just one point to qualify for the postseason. Poulin pulled Montreal (10-3-5-6) even with 3:09 left in the third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.