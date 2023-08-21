Fraser-Pryce loses 100 meter title but ‘grateful’ for the bronze in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came into the 100-meter finals at world championships with every chance to make history, as she has so many times before. And she did make some history — just maybe not the sort she was hoping for. The sprinter won her first bronze medal among the 15 she has amassed at worlds, ending her quest to win a sixth world title at 100 meters and tie pole vaulter Sergey Bubka’s record for an individual discipline. Edged out by American Sha’Carri Richardson and her Jamaican teammate, Shericka Jackson, Fraser-Pryce lost her world title, but it hardly makes her decade-and-a-half long career less remarkable. Richardson, unintentionally pointing out how long the Jamaican has enjoyed her legendary status, said, “I literally, I grew up watching her.”

