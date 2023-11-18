Franz Wagner scores 21 as Magic beat Bulls 103-97 after blowing another 19-point lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 21 points, Jonathan Isaac added 18 and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 103-97 on Friday night in an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

For the second time in three nights, Orlando held Chicago to 33 points in the first half and blew a lead after going up by 19. But just as the Magic did in Wednesday’s 96-94 win at the United Center, they came away with a wild win.

Wagner drove for a go-ahead three-point play in the final minute. Isaac hit two free throws to make it a four-point game with 12 seconds left, sending the Bulls to their seventh loss in nine games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 35 points. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 after missing a game due to personal reasons. Alex Caruso added 18 and made four 3-pointers for Chicago.

Gary Harris scored 15 for Orlando. Paolo Banchero finished with 13 points and seven turnovers after hitting the winning shot on Wednesday.

The Magic led by 15 midway through the fourth quarter when Chicago went on a 16-0 run, with LaVine leading the way.

LaVine scored 10 during that stretch. He also fed Andre Drummond for a dunk and Coby White for one on a break that put the Bulls on top 90-89 with 3:39 remaining.

Harris stopped the run with a corner 3. Orlando led 96-92 in the closing minute when Caruso hit two free throws and then nailed a 3 from the top of the key with 26 seconds left, giving the Bulls a 97-96 lead as the crowd roared.

After a timeout, Wagner caught the inbounds and drove for a twisting layup. He got fouled by Nikola Vucevic and made the free throw to lift Orlando to a 99-97 lead.

Vucevic missed a 3 from the right corner following a timeout. Isaac got the rebound and made two free throws, boosting the lead to 101-97 with 12 seconds to play.

Harris then blocked a 3 by LaVine and made two free throws in the final seconds.

The Bulls went from setting an NBA season low for a first half with 33 points two nights earlier to matching that in this game.

Orlando led 48-33 at the break. The Magic made 7 of 18 3-pointers in the half.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Indiana on Sunday. They host Toronto on Tuesday in their next In-Season Tournament game.

Bulls: The Bulls host Miami twice in the next three days — Saturday and Monday. They visit Toronto on Nov. 24 in their next In-Season Tournament game.

___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.