Franz Wagner scores 19 points, Banchero adds 17 as Magic beat short-handed Raptors 113-103

TORONTO (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 17 and the Orlando Magic beat short-handed Toronto 113-103 on Friday night, handing the Raptors their season-worst sixth straight loss.

Jalen Suggs scored 16 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 and Cole Anthony had 12 for the Magic, who led by as many as 19 and have won seven of nine.

Banchero also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 31 points for the Raptors and Immanuel Quickley had 10 points and 10 assists. Quickley has a career-high eight games with 10 or more assists this season, all of them coming since he was traded to Toronto last Dec. 30.

Jordan Nwora scored 14 points for the Raptors and Bruce Brown had 12.

The Raptors were without All-Star forward Scottie Barnes (left hand), center Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie), forward Chris Boucher (right knee), guard DJ Carton (right ankle), and forward RJ Barrett (personal).

Before the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Barrett will be given as much time as he needs following the death of his younger brother, Nathan Barrett. The Barrett family said in a statement released Thursday night that Nathan died Tuesday aged 20. The statement did not disclose a cause of death.

The Raptors honored Nathan Barrett with a moment of silence before the game.

Toronto came in having won 17 of its past 20 home meetings with the Magic, including eight of the previous nine. The Raptors led by nine points in the first half but couldn’t make their lead stand up.

The Raptors were up 27-24 after one quarter but Franz Wagner scored eight points in the second to give the Magic a 50-48 lead at halftime.

Banchero, who made all six of his field goal attempts in Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn, shot 2 for 8 in the first half Friday. He finished 5 for 15 from the field and went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line.

Toronto led 69-67 after Nwora’s 3-pointer with 4:26 left in the third but Banchero scored seven points as the Magic answered with a 14-0 run. Orlando took an 84-73 lead to the fourth.

The teams play again in Orlando on Saturday night.

