Franz Wagner leads Magic past Spurs, who get 30-point second half from Devin Vassell

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 34 points and the Orlando Magic weathered a 30-point second half by San Antonio’s Devin Vassell to beat the Spurs 127-111 on Thursday night.

After going scoreless in the first half, Vassell hit all nine of his shots in a 23-point third quarter, helping the Spurs get within 10 points after trailing by 23. But the Magic put the game away with an 8-0 run early in the fourth.

Jalen Suggs added 17 points for the Magic and Paolo Banchero had 16.

Rookie Victor Wembanyama finished with 15 points for the Spurs, who lost their sixth straight.

The Magic made 16 of 27 3-pointers (59.3%) after coming into the game with the NBA’s second-lowest percentage (34.4) and the fewest 3s (10.73) per game. Only the Spurs had a poorer percentage (34.1) from beyond the arc.

Wagner hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, then opened the second half with another 3 and a dunk to give the Magic their 23-point lead.

Orlando shot 59.8% overall and had a 39-27 rebounding advantage.

