Franklin’s 23 carry No. 8 Virginia past Duke in OT 69-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift No. 8 Virginia over Duke 69-62 in overtime. Kihei Clark added 16 points and Ben Vander Plas 13 for the Cavaliers, who won despite a 9 for 22 performance from the free-throw line. Duke seemed poised to win when Kyle Filipowski drove on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. The officials initially whistled a foul, but waved it off after a lengthy review. Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

