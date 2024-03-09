Franklin scores 20 points, Kansas pulls away in second half to beat BYU women in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zakiyah Franklin scored 20 points and seventh-seeded Kansas defeated 10th-seeded BYU 77-53 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. The Jayhawks beat BYU for the third time this season and won for the 10th time in their last 11 games in advancing to play second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Texas in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Wyvette Mayberry made all four of her 3-point attempts and scored 14 points for Kansas, which shot 55%. Amari Whiting led BYU with 13 points. Lauren Gustin collected her nation-best 30th double-double this season with 10 points and 17 rebounds but shot only 4 of 16.

