Franklin runs for 221 yards, 2 TDS, UT Martin pulls away from North Alabama 37-21

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Sam Franklin ran for a career-high 221 yards and two long touchdowns in the fourth quarter and UT Martin dominated the second half for a 37-21 win over North Alabama. Trailing 21-10 at the half, the Skyhawks used a long drive and a muffed punt to take the lead. Franklin then scored on runs of 74 and 43 yards to ice the win. North Alabama had a missed field goal, two punts, two failed two-point conversions and an interception end its second half possessions. Noah Walters was 30 of 52 for 286 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Lions.

