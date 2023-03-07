Franklin makes go-ahead free throw, Georgia Tech beats FSU

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Miles Kelly scored 21 points, Javon Franklin made a go-ahead free throw with 0.3 seconds left and 13th-seeded Georgia Tech rallied to beat No. 12 seed Florida State 61-60 in the opening game of the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech (15-17) looks to extend a four-game winning streak on Wednesday against No. 5 seed Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second half. Kelly made a 3-pointer at 1:46 to get within two points and Kyle Sturdivant got a friendly bounce on a jumper to tie it at 60-all with 55.9 seconds left. Florida State had a 3-pointer rattle out and Georgia Tech dribbled down the clock before Franklin’s free throw.

