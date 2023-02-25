Franklin leads Georgia Tech past Louisville, 83-67

ATLANTA (AP) — Javon Franklin had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Georgia Tech picked up its fourth win in its last six games, pulling away late to post an 83-67 win over Louisville. The Yellow Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 70-68 win over Notre Dame on a buzzer-beating tip-in on Feb. 8. Since that win, they have beaten Virginia Tech, Florida Tech and now Louisville to split the season seres.

