Franklin has 127 yards, touchdown as UT Martin beats Charleston Southern 17-0

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Franklin ran for 127 yards and a touchdown and UT Martin beat Charleston Southern 17-0. A 26-yard field goal by Aidan Laros in the closing seconds was the only scoring in a first half that had a combined eight punts and 235 total yards and a missed Charleston Southern field goal on its opening drive. There were five punts in the third quarter before Franklin’s 4-yard run with 11:18 to play capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive. Cavontay Key then returned an interception — the only turnover of the game — to midfield, leading to the clinching score. The Skyhawks ran off almost six minutes before Kinkead Dent hit DJ Nelson for a 9-yard touchdown with 2:11 to play.

