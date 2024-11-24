Franklin, Dean combine for 298 yards rushing, 4 TDs to lead Florida A&M over Bethune-Cookman 41-38

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thad Franklin Jr. ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns, Kelvin Dean added 103 yards rushing and a score and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 41-38. Franklin carried the ball 26 times and Dean finished with 14 carries that included a 11-yard touchdown run to make it 41-31 with 2:23 left. Dennis Palmer ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 37 rushes for the Wildcats (2-10, 2-6).

