Franklin, Clark help No. 7 UVA outlast ACC-worst Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points and No. 7 Virginia endured a stern challenge from struggling Louisville and its own poor free-throw shooting to win its third straight game, 61-58. The Cavaliers led 58-50 with 3:47 remaining but missed five free throws down the stretch to give the ACC-worst Cardinals a chance. But the Cardinals bled valuable time off the clock during their final possession and Kamari Lands’ off-balance 3-point attempt barely hit the rim with 3 seconds left. Virginia escaped with its sixth consecutive win over the Cardinals while moving into a first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC. El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville.

