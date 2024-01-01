Frankie Collins scores 25 with 6 steals; ASU erases 16-point deficit, beats Cal 71-69

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Collins scored 17 of his career-high 25 points in the second half to help Arizona State rally from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat California 71-69. Cal has lost 18 in a row to conference opponents, including a 69-52 loss to Washington State in the first round 2023 Pac-12 Tournament. Kamari Lands scored all his 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in a 22-6 spurt that gave the Sun Devils a 64-62 lead with — its first since 2-0 — with 3:12 to go and Alonzo Gaffney’s put-back dunk with 43 seconds left gave Arizona State the lead for good. Jalen Tyson had 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Golden Bears and Fardaws Aimaq added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.