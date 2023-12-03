Frankie Collins’ 21 points powers Arizona State past San Francisco, 72-61

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Frankie Collins scored a season-high 21 points and led all five starters into double-figure scoring as Arizona State rolled to its third-straight win, beating San Francisco 72-61. The Sun Devils (5-2) got off to a fast start with Jamiya Neal and Collins sandwiching 3-pointers around a Jose Perez jumper for an 8-0 lead that bloomed into a 12-1 run over the first five minutes. Arizona State held a 36-28 lead at intermission.

