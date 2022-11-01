Frankfurt tops Sporting to advance in Champions League debut

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has come from behind to defeat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage in its Champions League debut. Kolo Muani scored a 72nd-minute winner for the visitors. Arthur Gomes had put Sporting ahead in the 39th and Frankfurt equalized with a penalty kick converted by Daichi Kamada in the 62nd. Sporting was leading Group D while it was winning at home, but it ended in third place and with a spot in the Europa League playoffs. A draw would have been enough for it to advance regardless of other results.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sporting's Arthur Gomes celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Sporting's Arthur Gomes, left, celebrates with Pedro Porro after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Frankfurt's Luca Pellegrini, centre, challenges for the ball with Sporting's Manuel Ugarte, left and Pedro Goncalves during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Frankfurt players celebrate after beating Sporting to quality for the next round after a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani scores his side's second goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Sporting's Manuel Ugarte, left, challenges for the ball with Frankfurt's Djibril Sow during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
