Frankfurt signs promising 18-year-old Turkey forward Can Uzun on a 5-year deal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed the 18-year-old Turkey forward Can Uzun on a five-year contract for one of the most promising young players in German soccer. Uzun scored 19 goals in 32 games for second-division Nuremberg last season. He was born and raised in Germany but has played one international game for Turkey. Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche says Uzun turned down other offers from around Europe.

