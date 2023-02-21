Frankfurt police make arrests after attacks on Napoli fans

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Frankfurt police say violent Eintracht Frankfurt supporters have been trying to provoke Napoli fans in the run-up to the teams’ Champions League game on Tuesday. The police say there have been “several attacks on Italian visiting fans by supporters from the Frankfurt high-risk fans’ scene.” They say nine alleged hooligans were taken into custody and issued entry bans late Monday after police confiscated fighting gloves, balaclavas and face masks. The police said there were “well-known perpetrators of violence” among those arrested. Some 22 other Frankfurt supporters were also told to leave. Police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach tells The Associated Press, “you won’t find a street corner in Frankfurt where there aren’t any officers.”

