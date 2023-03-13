Frankfurt forgoes tickets for Napoli game over fan dispute

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt is forgoing its allocation of tickets for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Napoli in protest as what it calls an “unlawful” decree from Italian officials limiting ticket sales to visiting supporters. The dispute began last week when Italy’s interior ministry ordered Napoli not to sell tickets to German fans because of security concerns following trouble between supporters around the first leg in Frankfurt. Local police made several arrests after altercations between fans. The Bundesliga club’s appeal to a local court against the decision was successful. But the prefecture of Naples reacted Sunday with a ban on selling tickets to fans with addresses in Frankfurt.

