Frankfurt follows Bayern with early exit from German Cup in 3-0 loss at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — The top two teams in the Bundesliga are out of the German Cup after Eintracht Frankfurt followed Bayern Munich with an early exit. Frankfurt lost 3-0 at Leipzig the day after Bayern lost its third-round match 1-0 at home to defending champion Bayer Leverkusen. Augsburg scraped through to the quarterfinals by beating second-division Karlsruher 5-4 on penalties after the match had ended 2-2. Wolfsburg cruised into the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Bundesliga struggler Hoffenheim. It was tighter in the all second-division match where Cologne needed a penalty in the final minute of extra time to see off 10-man Hertha Berlin.

