Frankfurt fans continue Bundesliga protests against outside investors, game briefly interrupted

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg has been briefly interrupted as fans continued protests against outside investors in the league. Wolfsburg was leading Sunday’s match 2-1 and the second half had started just minutes before Frankfurt supporters threw small plastic balls onto the field behind one of the goals. A small plastic pig was also thrown and landed beside one of the goal posts. The fans also held a giant banner criticizing Volkswagen-backed Wolfsburg with an expletive, saying the “investor club” should be excluded from the German soccer federation (DFB). The protest comes despite the German soccer league on Wednesday scrapping its controversial plan to bring in an outside investor for a share of media rights income.

