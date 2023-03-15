Frankfurt fans clash with police ahead of Napoli match

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — There have been serious clashes in the center of Naples between Eintracht Frankfurt fans and police ahead of the German team’s Champions League match against Napoli. Car windows were broken and fans hurled flares, chairs and other objects as innocent bystanders took shelter in bars and restaurants. A police car and other vehicles were set alight. Further clashes were avoided as the majority of Napoli ultras were stopped from coming into contact with the German fans. Police have been on high alert in the Italian city as around 600 fans arrived from Germany despite Frankfurt forgoing its allocation of tickets for the round-of-16 match in protest.

