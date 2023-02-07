Frankfurt comes back to beat Darmstadt 4-2 in German Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt came back from a goal down to beat local rival Darmstadt 4-2 and seal a place in the German Cup quarterfinals. Kolo Muani gave Frankfurt the early lead before second-division Darmstadt responded with two goals inside three minutes. Rafael Borre and Daichi Kamada scored to restore Frankfurt’s lead before Kolo Muani made sure of the win with a fourth goal late on. Last season’s cup runner-up Freiburg won 2-0 at second-division Sandhausen.

