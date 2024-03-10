Frankfurt celebrates 125 years with 3-1 win over 9-man Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Mario Götze scored one goal and set up another as Eintracht Frankfurt celebrated its 125th birthday with a 3-1 win over nine-man Hoffenheim. Frankfurt’s fans marked the occasion with a huge tifo showing the club eagle while the players wore special jerseys celebrating the club landmark. The visitors had John Brooks sent off in the 22nd minute and Ozan Kabak followed with his second yellow card in the 78th. Brooks’ sending off changed the game as Frankfurt recovered from his early goal. Freiburg earlier held on to beat Bochum 2-1 away. Bayer Leverkusen can restore its 10-point lead with a win at home against Wolfsburg later Sunday.

