Frankfurt beats Stuttgart 3-2 to reach German Cup final

By The Associated Press
Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor, left, and Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani battle for the ball during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday May 3, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani has fired Eintracht Frankfurt into the German Cup final with a 3-2 win at Stuttgart in their semifinal. Kolo Muani sealed the result with a penalty after setting up Frankfurt’s equalizer to book a showdown with Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. Leipzig is the defending champion after winning the competition for its first title last year. Leipzig defeated Freiburg 5-1 in their semifinal on Tuesday. Frankfurt has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2018.

