Frankfurt beats Stuttgart 3-2 to reach German Cup final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani has fired Eintracht Frankfurt into the German Cup final with a 3-2 win at Stuttgart in their semifinal. Kolo Muani sealed the result with a penalty after setting up Frankfurt’s equalizer to book a showdown with Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. Leipzig is the defending champion after winning the competition for its first title last year. Leipzig defeated Freiburg 5-1 in their semifinal on Tuesday. Frankfurt has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2018.

