Frank Vatrano scores late in OT to lift Ducks past Sharks, 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry tied it with 1:01 remaining in regulation and assisted on Frank Vatrano’s goal with 52 seconds left in overtime in the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Vatrano, the Ducks representative in the NHL All-Star Game this weekend, put a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen for his 22nd goal of the season and Anaheim’s third win in four games. Terry beat Kahkonen with a wrist shot with plenty of traffic around the net. Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 26 saves. Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for the third straight game for San Jose. Anthony Duclair also scored for the Sharks and Kahkonen stopped 31 shots.

