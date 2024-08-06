Frank Thomas says if he managed White Sox: `It’s time to snap. It’s time to kick over the spread’

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Famer Frank Thomas says he would throw a postgame tantrum with reporters if he were managing the Chicago White Sox. Chicago lost its 21st consecutive game, tying the American League record set by the 1988 Baltimore Orioles. Speaking on the team’s postgame show on NBC Sports following a 5-1 loss to Oakland, Thomas says: “I don’t want to hear no more: `We’re trying.′ No more: `They’re working hard every day.′ No, it’s time to snap. It’s time to kick over the spread.” A two-time AL MVP and five-time All-Star, Thomas played for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005 as part of a 19-season career.

