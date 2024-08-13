Frank Selvy, NCAA record holder with 100 points in a game, dies at 91

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The NCAA men’s basketball record holder with 100 points in a game has died. Frank Selvy was 91 years old. He set the record while playing for Furman on Feb. 13, 1954. Selvy’s family announced that he died at his home in Simpsonville, South Carolina. A cause of death was not revealed. Furman’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics says Selvy was “Furman’s all-time greatest athlete.” Selvy was a two-time All-American at Furman and he later played nine NBA seasons. A 6-foot-3 guard, he twice led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 41.7 points as a senior.

