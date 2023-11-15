Frank Reich retakes control of offensive play calls in Carolina less than a month after giving it up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich is retaking control of the team’s offensive play calling less than a month after handing it over to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. The Panthers went 1-2 with Brown calling plays, but the team scored only two offensive touchdowns during that span. Reich had called plays for the first six games of the season, all Carolina losses. The 1-8 Carolina Panthers host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Panthers offense went from averaging 294.7 yards, 20.7 first downs and 16.3 points per game in six games with Reich calling plays to 237.3 yards, 16.3 first downs and 11.3 points per game in three games with Brown calling the shots.

