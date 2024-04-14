Frank Nazar turns pro, signing 3-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with Frank Nazar, one of the team’s top prospects. The Blackhawks announced the deal two days after Nazar and Michigan lost 4-0 to Boston College in the Frozen Four on Thursday night. The entry-level agreement runs through the 2025-26 season at a $950,000 salary-cap hit. Chicago plays its home finale Sunday against Carolina, and then finishes the season with games at Vegas on Tuesday and Los Angeles on Thursday.

