Frank Nazar scores on first shot in NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Nazar scored on his first shot on goal in his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in the team’s home finale against the Carolina Hurricanes. After coming up empty on an early power-play opportunity, Nazar got a slick pass from Seth Jones and skated in on Pyotr Kochetkov for a breakaway. He beat Kochetkov on the goaltender’s stick side 10:05 into the first period, sending a charge through the United Center crowd. The arrival of Nazar offers a hopeful note for Chicago at the end of another difficult season. While Connor Bedard lived up to the hype in his rookie year, the Blackhawks carried a 23-51-5 record into the matchup with the Hurricanes.

