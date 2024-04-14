Frank Nazar makes his NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Nazar is making his NHL debut with Chicago, playing in the Blackhawks’ home finale against the Carolina Hurricanes. Nazar is centering a line with Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson, but coach Luke Richardson says they might take a look at a couple different combinations during the game. The 20-year-old Nazar, one of Chicago’s top prospects, turned pro after Michigan lost 4-0 to Boston College in the Frozen Four on Thursday night. The arrival of Nazar offers a hopeful note for Chicago at the end of another difficult season.

