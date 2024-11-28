Frank Lampard hired to coach Coventry City in second division

Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made his return to soccer after being hired to coach Coventry City. The 46-year-old Lampard has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the English second division club on Thursday. Coventry owner Doug King says Lampard will bring a “clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level.” Lampard has been out of work since June last year and the end of an interim spell in charge of Chelsea. He previously managed the English Premier League club from 2019-21 and followed that with less than a year at Everton.

