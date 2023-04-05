Frank Lampard could be short-term fix for Chelsea

By The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Everton's manager Frank Lampard looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Chelsea could turn to club great Frank Lampard to lead the team until the end of the season amid the search for a full-time replacement for Graham Potter. Lampard is reportedly in talks with Chelsea about taking over as interim coach. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could turn to club great Frank Lampard to lead the team until the end of the season amid the search for a full-time replacement for Graham Potter. Lampard is reportedly in talks with Chelsea about taking over as interim coach. He has been without a job since being fired by Everton in January after a year in charge. It would mark another return to Stamford Bridge for Lampard. He played for Chelsea from 2001-14 and became its all-time leading scorer. Then he managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have been linked replacing Potter on a permanent basis.

