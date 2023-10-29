Frank Harris throws 4 TD passes in UTSA’s 41-27 victory over East Carolina

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw for four touchdowns and UTSA defeated East Carolina 41-27 on Saturday to remain tied for the American Athletic Conference lead. The Roadrunners won their 12th straight regular-season conference game, and 14th consecutive including the Conference USA championship games from the past two seasons. They are tied atop the AAC with No. 22 Tulsa and SMU. A 36-yard pick-6 by Dontavius Nash gave ECU its only lead of the game late in the first quarter before the Roadrunners scored 17 second-quarter points, including Harris touchdown completions of 84 yards — a school record for the longest pass play — to Joshua Cephus and 7 yards to Oscar Cardenas.

