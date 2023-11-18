Frank Harris accounts for 523 total yards, 6 TDs, UTSA beats South Florida 49-21

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris had a school-record 523 total yards and accounted for six touchdowns to help UTSA beat South Florida 49-21 and win its seventh game in a row. UTSA — in its first season in the American Athletic Conference — can clinch a berth in the conference championship game with a win over No. 24 Tulane in the regular season finale on Nov. 24. Harris was 31-of-46 passing for 411 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added 112 yards rushing and three TDs on 12 carries. He is the only player in the FBS this season with 400-plus yards passing and 100-plus yards rushing in a single game. Byrum Brown threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Yusuf Terry and scored on a 5-yard run for South Florida.

