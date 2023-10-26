Frank Clark feels as if he’s back home in returning to the Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Frank Clark didn’t question whether he’d be ready to play this Sunday just days after making his return to the Seattle Seahawks. He wants to wear the throwback uniforms the Seahawks will debut this week against Cleveland. Clark can also be of help to a group of defensive ends that took a hit this week when Uchenna Nwosu was lost to a pectoral injury. Nwosu’s injury cleared the way for Clark to return to the team where he got his start in the NFL. Clark was a second-round pick by Seattle in 2015 and spent four seasons with the Seahawks before being traded to Kansas City in 2019.

