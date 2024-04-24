Francisco ‘Morochito’ Rodríguez, boxer who won Venezuela’s first Olympic gold medal, dies at 78

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The boxer who won Venezuela’s first Olympic gold medal has died. Francisco “Morochito” Rodriguez was 78. Venezuela’s Olympic Committee confirmed his death on Wednesday on its social media channels but did not provide details. Local media reported he had been hospitalized in Caracas due to anemia. At the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, Rodríguez won gold in the light flyweight division by beating South Korea’s Jee Yong-Ju in the final bout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.