Francisco ‘Morochito’ Rodríguez, boxer who won Venezuela’s first Olympic gold medal, dies at 78

By The Associated Press
FILE - Francisco Rodriguez of Venezuela, right, throws a left to the head of Harland Marbley of the United States during their light heavyweight Olympic bout in Mexico City, Oct. 25, 1968. Rodriquez won on points. Francisco "Morochito" Rodríguez, who in 1968 won Venezuela's first gold medal at an Olympic Games when he won the light flyweight division, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. He was 78. (AP Photo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The boxer who won Venezuela’s first Olympic gold medal has died. Francisco “Morochito” Rodriguez was 78. Venezuela’s Olympic Committee confirmed his death on Wednesday on its social media channels but did not provide details. Local media reported he had been hospitalized in Caracas due to anemia. At the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, Rodríguez won gold in the light flyweight division by beating South Korea’s Jee Yong-Ju in the final bout.

