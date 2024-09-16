Francisco Lindor’s MRI shows no structural damage and the shortstop hopes to play this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor said an MRI of his ailing back did not detect any structural damage and he hopes to return to the New York Mets lineup this week. Lindor was forced out early of games at Philadelphia on Friday and Sunday. and he didn’t play Saturday. Lindor is hitting .271 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. The four-time All-Star was batting .193 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through May 20 but since then is batting .307 with 24 homers and 64 RBIs in his last 101 games.

