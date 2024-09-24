Francisco Lindor out of starting lineup in Atlanta, may come off the bench for Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is out of the starting lineup with a sore back for the eighth straight game as New York opens a pivotal three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. Lindor met with reporters before the game Tuesday wearing a heavy heat wrap on his back and said he would work out before the game to determine if he was healthy enough to come off the bench in the series opener. Lindor had a bone scan Monday that revealed no structural damage to his back, which he said meant there would likely be no further threat of injury if he tried to play.

